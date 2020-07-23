All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like 1226 N Carlos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
1226 N Carlos
Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:40 AM

1226 N Carlos

1226 Carlos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1226 Carlos Street, Wichita, KS 67203
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bd/1Ba Riverside Bungalow - Have you ever spent a spring afternoon rocking on your front porch as you gaze upon the Arkansas River?

Bring your rocking chair and give it a try! This two bedroom, one bath Riverside bungalow is right across the street from the river and has plenty of green space all around.

Cats and small dogs are welcome. Pet fee: $50 for the first and $25 for each additional. This applies to the deposit and monthly rent.

$900 Deposit
$25 Application fee per adult (non-refundable)
No section 8
Minimum credit score of 580

If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at https://www.pmpwichita.com/residential-rentals

(RLNE4738424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1226 N Carlos have any available units?
1226 N Carlos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wichita, KS.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
Is 1226 N Carlos currently offering any rent specials?
1226 N Carlos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1226 N Carlos pet-friendly?
Yes, 1226 N Carlos is pet friendly.
Does 1226 N Carlos offer parking?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not offer parking.
Does 1226 N Carlos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1226 N Carlos have a pool?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not have a pool.
Does 1226 N Carlos have accessible units?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not have accessible units.
Does 1226 N Carlos have units with dishwashers?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1226 N Carlos have units with air conditioning?
No, 1226 N Carlos does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Villas of Waterford
8510 E 29th St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Portofino
12526 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67206
Oakwood Waterwalk - Wichita
411 West Maple Street
Wichita, KS 67213

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWichita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wichita Apartments with GymsWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
El Dorado, KSBel Aire, KSHutchinson, KS
Andover, KSDerby, KSNewton, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Delano
North Riverside

Apartments Near Colleges

Friends University
Newman University