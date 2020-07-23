1226 N Carlos

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bd/1Ba Riverside Bungalow - Have you ever spent a spring afternoon rocking on your front porch as you gaze upon the Arkansas River?



Bring your rocking chair and give it a try! This two bedroom, one bath Riverside bungalow is right across the street from the river and has plenty of green space all around.



Cats and small dogs are welcome. Pet fee: $50 for the first and $25 for each additional. This applies to the deposit and monthly rent.



$900 Deposit

$25 Application fee per adult (non-refundable)

No section 8

Minimum credit score of 580



If this home doesn't meet your needs, please visit our website at https://www.pmpwichita.com/residential-rentals



(RLNE4738424)