Neighborhood Guide: Topeka

Check out the top neighborhoods in Topeka for renting an apartment: Southwest Topeka, West Southwest 2, South/Southeast 1 and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM
  1. 1. Southwest Topeka
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    5 Units Available
    Southwest Topeka
    Villa West Apartments
    2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $725
    947 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    7 Units Available
    Southwest Topeka
    Brookfield Village
    2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
    1 Bedroom
    $600
    690 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $750
    914 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  2. 2. West Southwest 2
    Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
    4 Units Available
    West Southwest 2
    Fontainebleau
    4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
    1 Bedroom
    $648
    917 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $831
    1200 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
    $
    12 Units Available
    West Southwest 2
    Crown Colony
    900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
    1 Bedroom
    $790
    640 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $825
    916 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,210
    1140 sqft
  3. 3. South/Southeast 1
    Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
    8 Units Available
    South/Southeast 1
    White Lakes Plaza
    3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
    1 Bedroom
    $590
    750 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $685
    950 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
    6 Units Available
    South/Southeast 1
    Cascade Apartments
    3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
    10 Bedrooms
    $625
    1155 sqft
  4. 4. Central Topeka 2
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    $
    16 Units Available
    Central Topeka 2
    Raintree Apartments
    3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
    Studio
    $495
    394 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $555
    549 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $645
    799 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Central Topeka 2
    1725 SW Oakley Ave
    1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,295
    1764 sqft
