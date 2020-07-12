Neighborhood Guide: Topeka
Check out the top neighborhoods in Topeka for renting an apartment: Southwest Topeka, West Southwest 2, South/Southeast 1 and more
Southwest Topeka
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms $725 947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom $600 690 sqft
2 Bedrooms $750 914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
West Southwest 2
West Southwest 2
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom $648 917 sqft
2 Bedrooms $831 1200 sqft
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom $790 640 sqft
2 Bedrooms $825 916 sqft
3 Bedrooms $1,210 1140 sqft
South/Southeast 1
South/Southeast 1
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom $590 750 sqft
2 Bedrooms $685 950 sqft
South/Southeast 1
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms $625 1155 sqft
Central Topeka 2
Central Topeka 2
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio $495 394 sqft
1 Bedroom $555 549 sqft
2 Bedrooms $645 799 sqft
Central Topeka 2
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms $1,295 1764 sqft