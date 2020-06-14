/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM
34 Furnished Apartments for rent in Roeland Park, KS
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Roseland Park
1 Unit Available
5218 Alder Drive
5218 Alder Drive, Roeland Park, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1104 sqft
Fully furnished ~ Utilities & Google Fiber paid ~ short or long-term lease! Centrally located in the KC metro and less than 5 miles to several hospitals! Quiet neighborhood in Mission/Roeland Park, KS, surrounded by mature trees and single-family
Results within 1 mile of Roeland Park
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Mission
1 Unit Available
6211 West 56th Street
6211 West 56th Street, Mission, KS
Studio
$475
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 5 miles of Roeland Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
The Downtown Loop
157 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:27am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Downtown Overland Park
69 Units Available
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,229
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1133 sqft
Ideally located in the heart of downtown Overland Park, The Vue offers a fresh perspective on suburban-urban living with walkable access to a variety of restaurants, shops, and amenities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Western 49-63
4 Units Available
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$825
314 sqft
Scholars Row offers loft style studio apartments unlike any other in Kansas City! Modeled after Singapore’s acclaimed ultra-efficient hotels, Scholars Row provides the affordability of a studio apartment with the perks of a traditional one bedroom
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 1 at 02:53pm
Plaza Westport
16 Units Available
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1199 sqft
In Kansas City's Country Club Plaza neighborhood and moments from shopping and dining at The Plaza. Amenities include a gym and a fire pit. The apartment homes boast quartz countertops, wood flooring and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:55am
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Contact for Availability
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Stop by Blvd64 Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a brand new one or two bedroom apartment, Blvd64 Apartments has what you're looking for! The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances and
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Hanover Place
1 Unit Available
3808 Central Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
3808 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$425
100 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2 windows, small step up closet **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4726 Belleview Apt #8
4726 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,850
660 sqft
Room & Roam | Country Club Plaza | Bright 1 BR | Fully Furnished | Flexible Lease Terms - Room & Roam is a lifestyle hospitality company offering vibrant spaces and local experiences with the comfort and consistency of a hotel.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Fe Hills
1 Unit Available
7910 W. 85TH STREET
7910 West 85th Street, Overland Park, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
2+ Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Overland Park - This 2+ bedroom home is located in Overland Park. It has a large living room and both bathrooms have been updated with tiled shower walls and floors.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Plaza Westport
1 Unit Available
4532 Broadway Unit 1N
4532 Broadway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$895
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Plaza Studio Condo in Fantastic Location 1.5 blocks to Entertainment - This beautifully remodeled Studio Condo is a totally Furnished and ready to move in. The Unit includes everything you would need to live in down to the silverware.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blue Hills
1 Unit Available
5217 Brookwood Ave
5217 Brookwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$500
Spacious Single Rooms Available For Rent - Property Id: 216187 CALLING ALL ROOMMATES - RENTING BY ROOMS---QUICK SUMMARY: -Renting 1 individual room with utilities included in the price, and there is a shared common area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Hanover Place
1 Unit Available
3847 Wyandotte Street - 3C
3847 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$700
425 sqft
Move in special! Move in by June 15th, 2020 and get 1/2 off July rent! The sophisticated, pet friendly apartment you've been looking for! This beautiful studio apartment located in the heart of Midtown has lovely architectural details, crown
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Old Westport
1 Unit Available
306 West 39th Terrace, BEDROOM 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
306 West 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
140 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
West Plaza
1 Unit Available
4626 Genessee Street, Bedroom 2A, www.livehomeroom.com
4626 Genesee Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
150 sqft
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
The Library District
1 Unit Available
8801 West 90th Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
8801 West 90th Street, Overland Park, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
99 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
**this is a 10'x11' BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Waldo
1 Unit Available
8430 Oak Street, BEDROOM 1A, www.livehomeroom.com
8430 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$450
145 sqft
Take 3D virtual tour --> www.livehomeroom.com/oak **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom** We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
Results within 10 miles of Roeland Park
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Wilder
9670 Halsey St, Lenexa, KS
1 Bedroom
$819
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,553
1263 sqft
Spacious floor plans with energy efficient stainless steel appliances, large closets, and laminate wood plank flooring. Amenities include courtyard, grilling stations, basketball and tennis courts, fitness center, and off-leash park. Discounts available throughout renovations.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
The Royale at City Place
10501 W 113th St, Overland Park, KS
Studio
$1,176
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1384 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments in Overland Park. Pet-friendly, furnished, smoke-free units. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, fitness center, key fob access. Access to US-69, I-435, I-35.
Similar Pages
Roeland Park 2 BedroomsRoeland Park 3 BedroomsRoeland Park Apartments with BalconyRoeland Park Apartments with Garage
Roeland Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRoeland Park Apartments with ParkingRoeland Park Apartments with Washer-Dryer