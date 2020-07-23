Amenities

1709 Hollow Tree Lane Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 bedroom in Manhattan near Tuttle Creek State Park - Rent: $1,425 (Security Deposit equal to one month’s rent)

$25 off/month with valid Military ID

Unit: Single family home (updated)

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached, 2 car garage

Sqft: 2752

Washer/Dryer hookups

Pet Friendly



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent in Manhattan, KS. Updated! The eat-in kitchen features updated counter tops, a large island, a pantry, and includes all appliances. The double sided fireplace then leads into the spacious living room. The formal dining room is located directly off the kitchen and living room. The master suite features a walk -in closet and a full bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms are also on the main floor and features good sized closets. The hallway also leads to the main floor guest bathroom and a large linen closet. The basement features a large great room with an ornamental fireplace. It also has a HUGE storage room. Carpet is located in the living room, all bedrooms, and the great room in the basement. Linoleum is in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Basement is currently under repair and construction, will resemble photos when work is finished



Exterior Amenities: Located near Tuttle Creek State Park. The large deck is located directly outside the kitchen. Landscaping throughout the entire property.



Other: Pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. Maximum of 3 pets allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Zoning Ordinances.



