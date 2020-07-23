All apartments in Riley County
1709 Hollow Tree Lane
1709 Hollow Tree Lane

1709 Hollow Tree Lane · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
Location

1709 Hollow Tree Lane, Riley County, KS 66502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 Hollow Tree Lane · Avail. Aug 21

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2752 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1709 Hollow Tree Lane Available 08/21/20 Spacious 3 bedroom in Manhattan near Tuttle Creek State Park - Rent: $1,425 (Security Deposit equal to one month’s rent)
$25 off/month with valid Military ID
Unit: Single family home (updated)
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached, 2 car garage
Sqft: 2752
Washer/Dryer hookups
Pet Friendly

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent in Manhattan, KS. Updated! The eat-in kitchen features updated counter tops, a large island, a pantry, and includes all appliances. The double sided fireplace then leads into the spacious living room. The formal dining room is located directly off the kitchen and living room. The master suite features a walk -in closet and a full bathroom. The 2 guest bedrooms are also on the main floor and features good sized closets. The hallway also leads to the main floor guest bathroom and a large linen closet. The basement features a large great room with an ornamental fireplace. It also has a HUGE storage room. Carpet is located in the living room, all bedrooms, and the great room in the basement. Linoleum is in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Basement is currently under repair and construction, will resemble photos when work is finished

Exterior Amenities: Located near Tuttle Creek State Park. The large deck is located directly outside the kitchen. Landscaping throughout the entire property.

Other: Pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. Maximum of 3 pets allowed. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan Zoning Ordinances.

(RLNE2309419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have any available units?
1709 Hollow Tree Lane has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have?
Some of 1709 Hollow Tree Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Hollow Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Hollow Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Hollow Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Hollow Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Hollow Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
