All apartments in Ogden
Find more places like 3710 Saddle Horn Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ogden, KS
/
3710 Saddle Horn Trail
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3710 Saddle Horn Trail

3710 Saddle Horn Trail · (785) 320-7485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ogden
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3710 Saddle Horn Trail, Ogden, KS 66517

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most. After all, your home should mimic a relaxing retreat where you can return after a long day of work or play. Residents will enjoy our beautiful private decks that overlook a lush, manicured green space as well as our generous appliance package and convenient garages. Apartment homes are energy-efficient and feature all-electric heating and air conditioning and a stackable washer and dryer. Our community also boasts direct boat access to the Kansas River as well as close proximity to Fort Riley. Experience our complete suite of amenities, and come home to River Trail Apartments today.
Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley. Proudly providing housing to the men and women of our military, located on Saddle Horn Trail, River Trail Apartments provides you with everything you could possibly want from an apartment community. Our close proximity to Fort Riley makes our apartment homes the perfect place for military families looking for off-post housing. Life is simple for those who commute to Fort Riley and beyond with nearby Interstate 70. Those seeking apartment homes in the quaint city of Ogden, River Trail Apartments boasts spacious two and three bedroom floor plans complete with all of the modern amenities you would expect from a maintenance-free lifestyle. Best of all, our unique location on the banks of the Kansas River grants residents a rare opportunities to participate in a wide variety of outdoor recreation. Convenient shopping and great restaurants in Manhattan just a quick 10 minutes drive. Call and schedule your personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have any available units?
3710 Saddle Horn Trail has a unit available for $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have?
Some of 3710 Saddle Horn Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Saddle Horn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Saddle Horn Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Saddle Horn Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail does offer parking.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have a pool?
No, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have accessible units?
No, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Saddle Horn Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3710 Saddle Horn Trail has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3710 Saddle Horn Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ogden 2 BedroomsOgden Apartments with Garage
Ogden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOgden Apartments with Parking
Ogden Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Manhattan, KS
Junction City, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity