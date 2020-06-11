3710 Saddle Horn Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

At River Trail Apartment Homes, we realize that quality amenities enhance the lives of our residents, which is why we are committed to delivering the features you desire most. After all, your home should mimic a relaxing retreat where you can return after a long day of work or play. Residents will enjoy our beautiful private decks that overlook a lush, manicured green space as well as our generous appliance package and convenient garages. Apartment homes are energy-efficient and feature all-electric heating and air conditioning and a stackable washer and dryer. Our community also boasts direct boat access to the Kansas River as well as close proximity to Fort Riley. Experience our complete suite of amenities, and come home to River Trail Apartments today.

Delivering the finest apartments in Ogden, Kansas, River Trail Apartments is a charming community that offers our residents an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle near Fort Riley. Proudly providing housing to the men and women of our military, located on Saddle Horn Trail, River Trail Apartments provides you with everything you could possibly want from an apartment community. Our close proximity to Fort Riley makes our apartment homes the perfect place for military families looking for off-post housing. Life is simple for those who commute to Fort Riley and beyond with nearby Interstate 70. Those seeking apartment homes in the quaint city of Ogden, River Trail Apartments boasts spacious two and three bedroom floor plans complete with all of the modern amenities you would expect from a maintenance-free lifestyle. Best of all, our unique location on the banks of the Kansas River grants residents a rare opportunities to participate in a wide variety of outdoor recreation. Convenient shopping and great restaurants in Manhattan just a quick 10 minutes drive. Call and schedule your personalized tour with one of our leasing agents today.