Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

925 Bluemont Unit 2

925 Bluemont Avenue · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

925 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
East Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 925 Bluemont Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
925 Bluemont Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom unit only 2 blocks from Aggieville with Washer/Dryer included! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,150.00
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Parking lot at the rear of the property
Washer/Dryer included
Pets allowed: No

Interior Amenities: This 4 bedroom duplex for rent features an open floor plan layout allowing for a spacious living room, and kitchen. The living room is spacious and features a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with all major appliances including a dishwasher and plenty of space for a kitchen table. The laundry room featuring a washer and dryer is right off of the kitchen. The half bathroom is right off of the living room. All four bedrooms are very well sized, feature a vanity with a sink, and fitted with spacious closets. Both full bathrooms feature a vanity as well as a bath tub and shower. The downstairs also features a second family room. Carpet in all bedrooms.Linoleum in kitchen and baths.

Exterior Amenities: Only 2 blocks from Aggieville! Parking lot available for tenant use.

Others: No Pets allowed. No smoking in the home or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3855298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have any available units?
925 Bluemont Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have?
Some of 925 Bluemont Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Bluemont Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
925 Bluemont Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Bluemont Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Bluemont Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Bluemont Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
