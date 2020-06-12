All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

915 Colorado St.

915 Colorado Street · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 915 Colorado St. · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Short Term Lease Available NOW to July 27, 2020. Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $950 (lawn care & trash included in rent price)
Unit: Duplex
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
1456 Sqft
Built in 2000
Parking in back in front street parking
Washer/Dryer included
Pet Friendly

Interior Amenities: Duplex for rent located in central Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan. The living room is spacious with a large window allowing for natural light. The eat-in kitchen features Oven/stove, dishwasher, Oven hood and refrigerator. The laundry room features washer and dryer included. The two bathrooms feature built in medicine cabinets. The four bedrooms all have good sized closets. Carpet located in the bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Linoleum in the Kitchen and Bathrooms.

Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan close to local schools, play grounds, and community pools. Front Porch.

Other: Max of 2 pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities, trash and lawn care are included in rent price.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE1985288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Colorado St. have any available units?
915 Colorado St. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Colorado St. have?
Some of 915 Colorado St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Colorado St. currently offering any rent specials?
915 Colorado St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Colorado St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Colorado St. is pet friendly.
Does 915 Colorado St. offer parking?
Yes, 915 Colorado St. does offer parking.
Does 915 Colorado St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Colorado St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Colorado St. have a pool?
Yes, 915 Colorado St. has a pool.
Does 915 Colorado St. have accessible units?
No, 915 Colorado St. does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Colorado St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 Colorado St. has units with dishwashers.
