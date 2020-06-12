915 Colorado St.

Amenities

Short Term Lease Available NOW to July 27, 2020. Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $950 (lawn care & trash included in rent price)

Unit: Duplex

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

1456 Sqft

Built in 2000

Parking in back in front street parking

Washer/Dryer included

Pet Friendly



Interior Amenities: Duplex for rent located in central Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan. The living room is spacious with a large window allowing for natural light. The eat-in kitchen features Oven/stove, dishwasher, Oven hood and refrigerator. The laundry room features washer and dryer included. The two bathrooms feature built in medicine cabinets. The four bedrooms all have good sized closets. Carpet located in the bedrooms, living room, and hallway. Linoleum in the Kitchen and Bathrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Located in central Manhattan close to local schools, play grounds, and community pools. Front Porch.



Other: Max of 2 pets allowed. Non aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking in the home or in garage. Residents are responsible for all utilities, trash and lawn care are included in rent price.



