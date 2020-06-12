Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated key fob access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

614 Thurston St Available 08/01/20 Open Floor Plan with abundant natural light, plus 1 Car Garage! Virtual Showings Available - Monthly Rent: $1150

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Washer & Dryer Included

1-Car Garage

Pet-Friendly



Interior Amenities: This duplex features updated carpet, living room with open floor plan and lots of natural light, kitchen with all appliances and lots of cabinet space, spacious bedrooms with generous closet space, and washer/dryer.



Exterior Amenities: 1-car garage. Keyless entry. Located just a few blocks from KSU campus and Aggieville.



Other: Maximum of 2 pets allowed. Non-aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. $25 monthly fee per pet. No smoking in home or garage. Residents are wholly responsible for all utilities.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE5132739)