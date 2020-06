Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking internet access

1 Bed 1 Bath unit close to Campus and Aggieville. A roomy 2nd Story apartment with good storage within walking distance to KSU. Has an awesome fire pit in the back yard and laundry downstairs which are both shared with the Main Floor unit. Tenant Pays $150 to Management for all utilities except Cable and Internet. Off-street parking

Great Location- Walking Distance to KSU and downtown Manhattan.