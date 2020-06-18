All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

607 Mt. Brier Place

607 Mount Brier Place · No Longer Available
Location

607 Mount Brier Place, Manhattan, KS 66503

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
607 Mt. Brier Place Available 08/03/20 2 CAR GARAGE! COMMUNITY POOL! FANTASTIC PATIO AND SUN ROOM! - This adorable duplex is tucked away on a nicely wooded lot but still close to everything! Master bedroom has sliding glass doors that open to the sun room which looks out to the private patio/sitting area. Large living room also has glass doors that open to the sun room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Huge two car garage, community pool, owner pays for lawn care! Places like this are truly hard to find. Call today to set up a showing.

AVAILABLE: August 3rd, 2020
RENT: $1350
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350
CONTACT: 785-477-4160

(RLNE4149811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have any available units?
607 Mt. Brier Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
Is 607 Mt. Brier Place currently offering any rent specials?
607 Mt. Brier Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Mt. Brier Place pet-friendly?
No, 607 Mt. Brier Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place offer parking?
Yes, 607 Mt. Brier Place does offer parking.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Mt. Brier Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have a pool?
Yes, 607 Mt. Brier Place has a pool.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have accessible units?
No, 607 Mt. Brier Place does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Mt. Brier Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Mt. Brier Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Mt. Brier Place does not have units with air conditioning.
