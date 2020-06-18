Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

607 Mt. Brier Place Available 08/03/20 2 CAR GARAGE! COMMUNITY POOL! FANTASTIC PATIO AND SUN ROOM! - This adorable duplex is tucked away on a nicely wooded lot but still close to everything! Master bedroom has sliding glass doors that open to the sun room which looks out to the private patio/sitting area. Large living room also has glass doors that open to the sun room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Huge two car garage, community pool, owner pays for lawn care! Places like this are truly hard to find. Call today to set up a showing.



AVAILABLE: August 3rd, 2020

RENT: $1350

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1350

CONTACT: 785-477-4160



