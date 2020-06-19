All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

5316 Stonecrest Dr.

5316 Stone Crest Dr · (785) 370-0162
Location

5316 Stone Crest Dr, Manhattan, KS 66503
Stone Pointe

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5316 Stonecrest Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard. Great access to Fort Riley Blvd in a great neighborhood!

- Higher end finishes throughout
- Fenced in back yard
- Screened in patio/balcony
- Spacious bedrooms
- Master bedroom/bathroom
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
- Finished bar/kitchenette in basement
- Walk-out basement area
- 2 Massive living rooms
- 2 car garage
- Washer/dryer included
- Pet friendly

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you can email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your next home!

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5845592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

