Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5316 Stonecrest Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Built 4 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood - Beautiful ranch style home with walk-out basement, large safe room, screened in deck, large fenced back yard. Great access to Fort Riley Blvd in a great neighborhood!



- Higher end finishes throughout

- Fenced in back yard

- Screened in patio/balcony

- Spacious bedrooms

- Master bedroom/bathroom

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)

- Finished bar/kitchenette in basement

- Walk-out basement area

- 2 Massive living rooms

- 2 car garage

- Washer/dryer included

- Pet friendly



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you can email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your next home!



Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE5845592)