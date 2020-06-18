Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

436 Butterfield Available 08/03/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking + Granite Countertops! Available August 1st! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances and they're stainless steel (fridge, oven, microwave, & dishwasher) plus the washer & dryer! The kitchen will be upgraded with new granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and dining area that lead to the back patio. Off-street parking is available in the 1 car garage and in the driveway. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans and are located upstairs with two bathrooms and a large hall closet.



****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.



Our residents love us because….

-24 Hour Professional Maintenance

-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours

-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy - We accept E-check and Credit card online



Come see the difference at American Property Services!



