Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

436 Butterfield

436 Butterfield Road · (785) 236-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Butterfield Road, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 436 Butterfield · Avail. Aug 3

$1,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1505 sqft

Amenities

436 Butterfield Available 08/03/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + Off-Street Parking + Granite Countertops! Available August 1st! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances and they're stainless steel (fridge, oven, microwave, & dishwasher) plus the washer & dryer! The kitchen will be upgraded with new granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and dining area that lead to the back patio. Off-street parking is available in the 1 car garage and in the driveway. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans and are located upstairs with two bathrooms and a large hall closet.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy - We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE5833902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Butterfield have any available units?
436 Butterfield has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 436 Butterfield have?
Some of 436 Butterfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Butterfield currently offering any rent specials?
436 Butterfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Butterfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Butterfield is pet friendly.
Does 436 Butterfield offer parking?
Yes, 436 Butterfield does offer parking.
Does 436 Butterfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Butterfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Butterfield have a pool?
No, 436 Butterfield does not have a pool.
Does 436 Butterfield have accessible units?
No, 436 Butterfield does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Butterfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 Butterfield has units with dishwashers.
