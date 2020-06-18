Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3328 Newbury Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,350

Unit: Single Family Home

Year built: 1991

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2 car garage with openers

Sqft.: 1456 sqft



Interior Amenities: Located on west side of Manhattan, KS, this fabulous 3 bedroom single family home for rent has lots to offer! Kitchen features updated appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal . Dining room is located directly off of kitchen with brand new sliding patio door leading onto deck in back yard. The living room on the main floor is extremely spacious with lots of natural light. Master suite is large with walk- in closets and master bathroom. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor. Laundry room on main floor off of kitchen includes hook ups for your washer and dryer. Basement is unfinished and has lots of space for storage. Carpet in living room, all bedrooms, hallway, stairs, and closets. Linoleum in kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms.



Exterior Amenities: Located very close to Cico park and many shopping/dining areas. Large deck in back yard. Fenced in back yard with a utility shed. Huge garage that can easily fit two garage with storage space too!



Others: No pets. No smoking inside or in garage.



No pets. No smoking inside or in garage.



