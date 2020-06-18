All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

3328 Newbury

3328 Newbury Street · (785) 320-7977 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3328 Newbury Street, Manhattan, KS 66503
Candlewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3328 Newbury · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3328 Newbury Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath west side of Manhattan - Rent: $1,350
Unit: Single Family Home
Year built: 1991
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: 2 car garage with openers
Sqft.: 1456 sqft

Interior Amenities: Located on west side of Manhattan, KS, this fabulous 3 bedroom single family home for rent has lots to offer! Kitchen features updated appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal . Dining room is located directly off of kitchen with brand new sliding patio door leading onto deck in back yard. The living room on the main floor is extremely spacious with lots of natural light. Master suite is large with walk- in closets and master bathroom. There are two guest bedrooms on the main floor. Laundry room on main floor off of kitchen includes hook ups for your washer and dryer. Basement is unfinished and has lots of space for storage. Carpet in living room, all bedrooms, hallway, stairs, and closets. Linoleum in kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms.

Exterior Amenities: Located very close to Cico park and many shopping/dining areas. Large deck in back yard. Fenced in back yard with a utility shed. Huge garage that can easily fit two garage with storage space too!

Others: No pets. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2315289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Newbury have any available units?
3328 Newbury has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3328 Newbury have?
Some of 3328 Newbury's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Newbury currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Newbury isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Newbury pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Newbury is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 3328 Newbury offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Newbury does offer parking.
Does 3328 Newbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3328 Newbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Newbury have a pool?
No, 3328 Newbury does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Newbury have accessible units?
No, 3328 Newbury does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Newbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Newbury has units with dishwashers.
