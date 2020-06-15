Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B. Anthony Middle School! Home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large eat-in kitchen with island and granite countertops, formal dining room and high ceilings with gas log fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and shower. Fully finished basement with large family room, office, full bathroom, storage and fourth bedroom! Enjoy the HUGE backyard with room to run!



Available July 1st 2020

Rent: $2,000/month

Pets: Upon Approval



Year Built: 2002



Dwelling Type: House

Stories: 1, Ranch

Basement: Yes, Full Finished

Parking: Double Car Garage



