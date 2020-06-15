All apartments in Manhattan
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Ln.

3316 Pinewood Lane · (785) 539-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3316 Pinewood Ln. · Avail. Jul 6

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3517 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B. Anthony Middle School! Home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large eat-in kitchen with island and granite countertops, formal dining room and high ceilings with gas log fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and shower. Fully finished basement with large family room, office, full bathroom, storage and fourth bedroom! Enjoy the HUGE backyard with room to run!

Available July 1st 2020
Rent: $2,000/month
Pets: Upon Approval

Year Built: 2002

Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1, Ranch
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Double Car Garage

(RLNE5427189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have any available units?
3316 Pinewood Ln. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have?
Some of 3316 Pinewood Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3316 Pinewood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Pinewood Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Pinewood Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3316 Pinewood Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3316 Pinewood Ln. does offer parking.
Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Pinewood Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have a pool?
No, 3316 Pinewood Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3316 Pinewood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Pinewood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Pinewood Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
