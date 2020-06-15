Amenities
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B. Anthony Middle School! Home has hardwood floors throughout the main floor, large eat-in kitchen with island and granite countertops, formal dining room and high ceilings with gas log fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet, jetted tub and shower. Fully finished basement with large family room, office, full bathroom, storage and fourth bedroom! Enjoy the HUGE backyard with room to run!
Available July 1st 2020
Rent: $2,000/month
Pets: Upon Approval
Year Built: 2002
Dwelling Type: House
Stories: 1, Ranch
Basement: Yes, Full Finished
Parking: Double Car Garage
(RLNE5427189)