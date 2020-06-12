All apartments in Manhattan
304 Twykingham Pl.

304 Twykingham Place · (785) 370-0162
Location

304 Twykingham Place, Manhattan, KS 66503

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 Twykingham Pl. · Avail. Aug 1

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
304 Twykingham Pl. Available 08/01/20 Unique 2 Bedroom Townhouse Located in West Manhattan! - Looking for an affordable townhouse near the Seth Child area? This townhouse offers that and much more. Additional features include:

-Off-street parking
-1 car garage
-New Timber deck for entertaining
-Large living room space
-Tons of cabinet space in the kitchen
-Spacious bedrooms
-Washer/dryer hookups
-Carpet and laminate throughout
-Central heat/air
-Cable-ready
-Access to HOA community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landlord is responsible for HOA fees associated with the property.

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4693907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Twykingham Pl. have any available units?
304 Twykingham Pl. has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Twykingham Pl. have?
Some of 304 Twykingham Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Twykingham Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
304 Twykingham Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Twykingham Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Twykingham Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 304 Twykingham Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 304 Twykingham Pl. does offer parking.
Does 304 Twykingham Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Twykingham Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Twykingham Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 304 Twykingham Pl. has a pool.
Does 304 Twykingham Pl. have accessible units?
No, 304 Twykingham Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Twykingham Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Twykingham Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
