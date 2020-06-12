Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

304 Twykingham Pl. Available 08/01/20 Unique 2 Bedroom Townhouse Located in West Manhattan! - Looking for an affordable townhouse near the Seth Child area? This townhouse offers that and much more. Additional features include:



-Off-street parking

-1 car garage

-New Timber deck for entertaining

-Large living room space

-Tons of cabinet space in the kitchen

-Spacious bedrooms

-Washer/dryer hookups

-Carpet and laminate throughout

-Central heat/air

-Cable-ready

-Access to HOA community pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Landlord is responsible for HOA fees associated with the property.



TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.



We look forward to helping you find your new home.



Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4693907)