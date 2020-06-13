Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan e-payments

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage online portal

2904 Russel Ct Available 06/13/20 Quality Home Management - Available: 17 June 2020



Schedule a showing: https://www.qhmks.com/vacancies



Application: www.QHMKS.com



Tenant Services: online application, digital lease agreement, pay rent online, fast response to online maintenance request using your phone, tablet or computer. You will never have to wait long for a response.



This is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home. Quality construction and lovely floor plan. Includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. The home comes with an attached 1 Car Garage. Great location in Manhattan, KS. Call Quality Home Management at 785-320-2700.



Pet Policy: Limited to one pet for a 2 bedroom house. Max weight is 50lbs. One time refundable pet deposit of $350.



12 Month Lease Agreement



(RLNE2255233)