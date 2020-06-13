All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2904 Russel Ct

2904 Russell Court · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Russell Court, Manhattan, KS 66502

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
e-payments
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
online portal
2904 Russel Ct Available 06/13/20 Quality Home Management - Available: 17 June 2020

Schedule a showing: https://www.qhmks.com/vacancies

Application: www.QHMKS.com

Tenant Services: online application, digital lease agreement, pay rent online, fast response to online maintenance request using your phone, tablet or computer. You will never have to wait long for a response.

This is a lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home. Quality construction and lovely floor plan. Includes Fridge, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher. The home comes with an attached 1 Car Garage. Great location in Manhattan, KS. Call Quality Home Management at 785-320-2700.

Pet Policy: Limited to one pet for a 2 bedroom house. Max weight is 50lbs. One time refundable pet deposit of $350.

12 Month Lease Agreement

(RLNE2255233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Russel Ct have any available units?
2904 Russel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Russel Ct have?
Some of 2904 Russel Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Russel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Russel Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Russel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Russel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Russel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Russel Ct does offer parking.
Does 2904 Russel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Russel Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Russel Ct have a pool?
No, 2904 Russel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Russel Ct have accessible units?
No, 2904 Russel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Russel Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Russel Ct has units with dishwashers.
