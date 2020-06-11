All apartments in Manhattan
2807 Illinois Lane

Location

2807 Illinois Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502
College Hill Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2807 Illinois Lane Available 07/01/20 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on West Side! - Rent: $1,500 (security deposit is one months rent)
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5
Sqft.: approximately 2700 finished
Two story with finished basement
2 Vehicle Garage
Washer/Dryer included (amenity)
Pets allowed: Yes (No Cats)

Interior Amenities: Single Family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood on the west side of Manhattan. This home has a spacious floor plan. The main floor features: kitchen, dining room, living room, and half bath. The kitchen features all updated stainless steal appliance. The dining room off the kitchen is very spacious and features a large closet for storage. The living room has 2 big windows that allow wonderful natural light. The half bath is updated with a pedestal sink. The upstairs features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The guest bedrooms are very spacious with Large closets. The master suite features a large closet and a master bathroom with beautiful tile work and a shower. The basement has been remodeled. Basement features great room, a fire place to be used as a decorative piece, and the Laundry room that has washer and dryers available. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and all the bedrooms upstairs. Tile in the foyer and the master bathroom. Linoleum in the guest bathroom and half bathroom.

Exterior Amenities: Located 2 blocks from Marlatt Elementary School. Close to local shopping and KSU athletic ball fields. Large fenced in back yard. Garage is spacious and features door to back yard. Patio off of kitchen in back yard. Beautiful front porch.

Others: 1 small dog allowed. No Cats. Non-aggressive dog breeds only. $400 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE3975836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

