All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 2725 Buttonwood St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
2725 Buttonwood St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2725 Buttonwood St.

2725 Buttonwood Drive · (785) 539-2300 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2725 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2725 Buttonwood St. · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1649 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room. This home features custom built woodwork and cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, tiled floors, full walk-in closets in 2 bedrooms, optional security system and oversized fully finished insulated 2 car garage with insulated garage door. Ceiling fans. Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Plus, kitchen island, eating bar & formal dining area. Don't miss this gem!

Pet Friendly
Rent with Pet $1500
Additional Refundable pet deposit required $750

(RLNE5337412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Buttonwood St. have any available units?
2725 Buttonwood St. has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Buttonwood St. have?
Some of 2725 Buttonwood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Buttonwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Buttonwood St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Buttonwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Buttonwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Buttonwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Buttonwood St. does offer parking.
Does 2725 Buttonwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Buttonwood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Buttonwood St. have a pool?
No, 2725 Buttonwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Buttonwood St. have accessible units?
No, 2725 Buttonwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Buttonwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Buttonwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2725 Buttonwood St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity