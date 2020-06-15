2725 Buttonwood St.

Amenities
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room. This home features custom built woodwork and cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, tiled floors, full walk-in closets in 2 bedrooms, optional security system and oversized fully finished insulated 2 car garage with insulated garage door. Ceiling fans. Laundry room with washer & dryer included. Plus, kitchen island, eating bar & formal dining area. Don't miss this gem!
Pet Friendly
Rent with Pet $1500
Additional Refundable pet deposit required $750
(RLNE5337412)