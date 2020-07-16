All apartments in Manhattan
2700 Buttonwood Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

2700 Buttonwood Dr

2700 Buttonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2700 Buttonwood Dr Available 10/01/20 Beautiful Town Home on East-Side with Lake View! Available October! - Affordable quality-built 3 BR 2 1/2 BA newer construction home backed against neighborhood man-made lake. Seriously, you can fish in this lake!!!! This unique home features plenty of space in a semi-open floor plan. Large kitchen and dining area, featuring a stainless appliance package. Master bedroom features the biggest walk-in closet you have ever seen!

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because….
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE3477330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have any available units?
2700 Buttonwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have?
Some of 2700 Buttonwood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Buttonwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Buttonwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Buttonwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Buttonwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Buttonwood Dr offers parking.
Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Buttonwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have a pool?
No, 2700 Buttonwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2700 Buttonwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Buttonwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Buttonwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
