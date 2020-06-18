Amenities
2509 Brook Ln Available 08/01/20 Newer home with beautiful finishes on the east side of town! - Beautiful and spacious home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with work bench and garage cabinets. This home boasts of open living spaces with master suite and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms and beautifully landscaped fenced in backyard, this home is an incredible find! Other features include:
- Newer Appliances
- Newer Construction
- Newer flooring
- Open-concept living and kitchen space
- Privacy fence in backyard
- Pet friendly
- Large bedrooms
- Large closets
-Landscaped backyard
-Firepit
-Sitting porch
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- 2 car garage
Utilities are tenant responsibility, including lawn care and snow removal.
To schedule a showing, use the self-scheduler, email at info@frontiermhk.com or call us at (785) 370-0162.
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE5840340)