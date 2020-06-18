Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

2509 Brook Ln Available 08/01/20 Newer home with beautiful finishes on the east side of town! - Beautiful and spacious home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with work bench and garage cabinets. This home boasts of open living spaces with master suite and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms and beautifully landscaped fenced in backyard, this home is an incredible find! Other features include:



- Newer Appliances

- Newer Construction

- Newer flooring

- Open-concept living and kitchen space

- Privacy fence in backyard

- Pet friendly

- Large bedrooms

- Large closets

-Landscaped backyard

-Firepit

-Sitting porch

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- 2 car garage



Utilities are tenant responsibility, including lawn care and snow removal.



To schedule a showing, use the self-scheduler, email at info@frontiermhk.com or call us at (785) 370-0162.



