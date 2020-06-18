All apartments in Manhattan
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2509 Brook Ln

2509 Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Brook Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
2509 Brook Ln Available 08/01/20 Newer home with beautiful finishes on the east side of town! - Beautiful and spacious home with 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with work bench and garage cabinets. This home boasts of open living spaces with master suite and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms and beautifully landscaped fenced in backyard, this home is an incredible find! Other features include:

- Newer Appliances
- Newer Construction
- Newer flooring
- Open-concept living and kitchen space
- Privacy fence in backyard
- Pet friendly
- Large bedrooms
- Large closets
-Landscaped backyard
-Firepit
-Sitting porch
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- 2 car garage

Utilities are tenant responsibility, including lawn care and snow removal.

To schedule a showing, use the self-scheduler, email at info@frontiermhk.com or call us at (785) 370-0162.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5840340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Brook Ln have any available units?
2509 Brook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Brook Ln have?
Some of 2509 Brook Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Brook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Brook Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Brook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Brook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Brook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Brook Ln does offer parking.
Does 2509 Brook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Brook Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Brook Ln have a pool?
No, 2509 Brook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Brook Ln have accessible units?
No, 2509 Brook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Brook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Brook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
