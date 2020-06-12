All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 216 S. Manhattan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
216 S. Manhattan Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

216 S. Manhattan Ave

216 South Manhattan Avenue · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

216 South Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
South Manhattan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 216 S. Manhattan Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
216 S. Manhattan Ave Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Central Location, 3 Bedroom home with Hardwood Floors! - LEASE CAN INCLUDED COVID-19 ADDENDUM FOR STUDENTS

Rent: $1,150
Unit: Single family home
Bedrooms: 3, plus bonus room
Baths: 2
Washer/Dryer: Included
Garage: Detached 1 car
Pets Allowed: Yes

Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent less than 2 blocks from Manhattan City Park! Living room features abundant natural light, and hardwood floors. A guest bedroom is located off the living room. The kitchen features a center island, containing the electric oven/stove. Additionally, the kitchen features a stainless fridge and a dishwasher. The mud room, with access to the back yard, features the provided front load washer and dryer. The main floor bath is updated with ceramic tile flooring and shower surround. The second guest bedroom is also located on the main floor, and features hardwood flooring and access to the basement. Located on the second level is the large master suite, which features a custom bath, open closet/dressing area and hardwood floors. The basement features a bonus room, with closet for storage, and a family room. Linoleum in the kitchen, hardwood in living room, master bedroom, and main floor guest bedrooms. Ceramic tile in both bathrooms. The basement is carpeted.

Exterior Amenities: Located less than 2 blocks from Manhattan City Park, with easy access to both Ft. Riley and Downtown Manhattan. Also within walking distance of Kansas State University. Detached 1 car garage. Back yard is fenced in.

Other: Pets allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com.

(RLNE2134222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have any available units?
216 S. Manhattan Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have?
Some of 216 S. Manhattan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 S. Manhattan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
216 S. Manhattan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 S. Manhattan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 S. Manhattan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 216 S. Manhattan Ave does offer parking.
Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 S. Manhattan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have a pool?
No, 216 S. Manhattan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have accessible units?
No, 216 S. Manhattan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 216 S. Manhattan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 S. Manhattan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 216 S. Manhattan Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity