Amenities

216 S. Manhattan Ave Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Central Location, 3 Bedroom home with Hardwood Floors! - LEASE CAN INCLUDED COVID-19 ADDENDUM FOR STUDENTS



Rent: $1,150

Unit: Single family home

Bedrooms: 3, plus bonus room

Baths: 2

Washer/Dryer: Included

Garage: Detached 1 car

Pets Allowed: Yes



Interior Amenities: Single family home for rent less than 2 blocks from Manhattan City Park! Living room features abundant natural light, and hardwood floors. A guest bedroom is located off the living room. The kitchen features a center island, containing the electric oven/stove. Additionally, the kitchen features a stainless fridge and a dishwasher. The mud room, with access to the back yard, features the provided front load washer and dryer. The main floor bath is updated with ceramic tile flooring and shower surround. The second guest bedroom is also located on the main floor, and features hardwood flooring and access to the basement. Located on the second level is the large master suite, which features a custom bath, open closet/dressing area and hardwood floors. The basement features a bonus room, with closet for storage, and a family room. Linoleum in the kitchen, hardwood in living room, master bedroom, and main floor guest bedrooms. Ceramic tile in both bathrooms. The basement is carpeted.



Exterior Amenities: Located less than 2 blocks from Manhattan City Park, with easy access to both Ft. Riley and Downtown Manhattan. Also within walking distance of Kansas State University. Detached 1 car garage. Back yard is fenced in.



Other: Pets allowed. $300 refundable pet deposit. No smoking inside or in garage. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with City of Manhattan Codes. Residents are responsible for all utilities.



(RLNE2134222)