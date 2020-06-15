All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 205 Highland Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
205 Highland Grove Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

205 Highland Grove Drive

205 Highland Grove Drive · (785) 477-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

205 Highland Grove Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Highland Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 Highland Grove Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Living room is large with a corner fireplace. Safe room and great mudroom with bench seat, coat closet and pantry just off garage and kitchen. Huge master suite with two closets and double vanity. Situated on large corner lot.

AVAILABLE: July 15, 2020
RENT: $1850
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1850
PETS: Upon approval
CONTACT: 785-477-4160

(RLNE5834253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Highland Grove Drive have any available units?
205 Highland Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Highland Grove Drive have?
Some of 205 Highland Grove Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Highland Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
205 Highland Grove Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Highland Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Highland Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 205 Highland Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 205 Highland Grove Drive does offer parking.
Does 205 Highland Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Highland Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Highland Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 205 Highland Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 205 Highland Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 205 Highland Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Highland Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Highland Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 205 Highland Grove Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity