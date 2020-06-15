Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

205 Highland Grove Drive Available 07/15/20 FENCED BACKYARD! BONUS ROOM/OFFICE! SAFE ROOM! THREE CAR GARAGE - Fantastic spacious open plan with 1850 sq ft and triple garage! This home features open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Living room is large with a corner fireplace. Safe room and great mudroom with bench seat, coat closet and pantry just off garage and kitchen. Huge master suite with two closets and double vanity. Situated on large corner lot.



AVAILABLE: July 15, 2020

RENT: $1850

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1850

PETS: Upon approval

CONTACT: 785-477-4160



(RLNE5834253)