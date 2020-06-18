All apartments in Manhattan
1728 Fairchild Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1728 Fairchild Avenue

1728 Fairchild Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Fairchild Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502
Eugene Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
Beautiful Two-Story Fully Furnished Home Centrally Located in Manhattan!!! Short or Long term Lease Options! - You are not going to want to miss out on this incredible home! If you're looking for a perfectly located home with tons of great features, this is the house for you! Some of these awesome features include:

-FULLY FURNISHED
-Three large bedrooms, including a great master bedroom!
-Off-street parking
-All kitchen appliances!
-Brand new, all-in-one washer & dryer!
-Beautiful hardwood and carpet flooring throughout
-Keyless entry on door
-Large fenced-in back yard!
-TWO enclosed, heated porches!
-Pet-friendly
..and so, so much more!

This home is absolutely incredible, and perfect for anybody! Resident is responsible for utilities. Landlord will take care of lawn care, snow removal, and pest control!

TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR: you may email leasing@frontiermhk.com, use our online self-scheduler, or call our office at 785-370-0162.

We look forward to helping you find your new home.

(RLNE2986972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have any available units?
1728 Fairchild Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have?
Some of 1728 Fairchild Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Fairchild Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Fairchild Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Fairchild Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Fairchild Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Fairchild Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 Fairchild Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 Fairchild Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 Fairchild Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Fairchild Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Fairchild Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
