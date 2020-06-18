All apartments in Manhattan
1712 Laramie St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1712 Laramie St.

1712 West Laramie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1712 West Laramie Street, Manhattan, KS 66502
Eugene Field

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1712 Laramie St. Available 08/01/20 Across The Street From Campus! + Washer / Dryer Included! + Off-Street Parking - This 2 story house is just a hop, a skip, and a jump away from campus. Enjoy the luxury of doing your laundry at home as a washer and dryer are included with the property. You can make home-cooked meals as all major kitchen appliances are included. The large living room leaves plenty of space to watch movies or have a house game night.

*The health and safety of our residents, prospective residents and employees is of the utmost importance. Due to COVID-19, we are temporarily suspending in-home showings. However, we do have pre-recorded videos available upon request.

****This property is managed by the top-rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our office at 785-236-1988 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because.
-24 Hour Professional Maintenance
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & Mobile monthly rent payments made easy- We accept E-check and Credit card online

Come see the difference at American Property Services!

(RLNE4718369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Laramie St. have any available units?
1712 Laramie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan, KS.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Laramie St. have?
Some of 1712 Laramie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Laramie St. currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Laramie St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Laramie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Laramie St. is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Laramie St. offer parking?
Yes, 1712 Laramie St. does offer parking.
Does 1712 Laramie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Laramie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Laramie St. have a pool?
No, 1712 Laramie St. does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Laramie St. have accessible units?
No, 1712 Laramie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Laramie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Laramie St. has units with dishwashers.
