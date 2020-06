Amenities

This is an up - dated 4 bedroom home. It is located ACROSS street from K- State campus and close to Aggieville. It features range, refrigerator, washer, dryer & central heat/air. It has large front deck. It offers basement which is a great storage place. It comes with garage & private parking. NO PETS. Available June. Trash and pest control provided. For more info. call 785-537-7050



