1404 Overlook Drive

Amenities
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*
Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space. This split level home is co-signer friendly!
-Basement living room for gatherings
-Double Car Garage for easy parking
Resident pays all utilities.
Rent $1295
Pets by Owner approval only, additional fees will apply. Including a refundable pet deposit.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5644319)