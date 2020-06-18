1404 Overlook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*



Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space. This split level home is co-signer friendly!

-Basement living room for gatherings

-Double Car Garage for easy parking



Resident pays all utilities.

Rent $1295



Pets by Owner approval only, additional fees will apply. Including a refundable pet deposit.



No Pets Allowed



