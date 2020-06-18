All apartments in Manhattan
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive

1404 Overlook Drive · (785) 539-2300
Location

1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS 66503
Overlook

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 Overlook Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1774 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 1/2 OFF AUGUST RENT! Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - *Half off August rent with a 12-month lease, move in by 8/1/20!*

Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space. This split level home is co-signer friendly!
-Basement living room for gatherings
-Double Car Garage for easy parking

Resident pays all utilities.
Rent $1295

Pets by Owner approval only, additional fees will apply. Including a refundable pet deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Overlook Drive have any available units?
1404 Overlook Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Overlook Drive have?
Some of 1404 Overlook Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Overlook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Overlook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Overlook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Overlook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Overlook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Overlook Drive does offer parking.
Does 1404 Overlook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Overlook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Overlook Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 Overlook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Overlook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Overlook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Overlook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Overlook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
