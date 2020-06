Amenities

This is an up - dated 2 bedroom house with an office which could be use as a 3rd bedroom with Garage & fenced yard. It features range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, central air/heat. It is located 3 blocks to K- State campus and close to Aggieville. Trash and pest control provided. 1 dog less than 20 pounds and older than 1 year accepted with $500 pet deposit & $50 extra per months. For more info please call 785- 537 -7050



