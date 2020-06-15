All apartments in Manhattan
1130 Haas Cir

1130 Haas Circle · (785) 340-5857
Location

1130 Haas Circle, Manhattan, KS 66503
Overlook

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1130 Haas Cir · Avail. Jul 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2392 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
1130 Haas Cir Available 07/01/20 Close to everything 4 Bedroom Home on Culdesac - Cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on a west side cul-de-sac located near Anneberg Park and within walking distance of elementary. Great for block parties and lots of barbecues. Large sitting porch to talk with friends & neighbors while watching the children swing, play basketball or ride bikes. Kitchen & Dining vinyl laminate flooring. Brand new Fridge & Dishwasher. 2 Large bedrooms with big closets and updated bathroom with slate shower surround upstairs with 2 large bedrooms with big closets and an updated bathroom downstairs. Family Room with wood burning stove. Large raised stone patio for many back yard barbecues. New wood privacy fenced in back yard. Large laundry room. A lot of storage. Dog run and shed. W&D Hookups. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn maintenance. Call 785-340-5857 to schedule your private showing.

***This property is managed by the top rated Property Management team in the Manhattan area. We love taking care of our residents! We have more than just the property you are looking at now. Please feel free to call our offices at 785-340-5857 and talk with a leasing specialist today to find the home for you or to schedule a tour of homes.

Our residents love us because...
-Access to management 24 hours a day
-99% of all maintenance requests are responded to in less than 24 hours
-Online & mobile access to tenant portals. E-Checks and Credit cards accepted.
-Automatic payments and online maintenance reporting.

Come see the difference at Preferred Property Management!
Submit applications online at www.ppmmanhattan.com

(RLNE4212985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Haas Cir have any available units?
1130 Haas Cir has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Haas Cir have?
Some of 1130 Haas Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Haas Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Haas Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Haas Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Haas Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Haas Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Haas Cir does offer parking.
Does 1130 Haas Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Haas Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Haas Cir have a pool?
No, 1130 Haas Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Haas Cir have accessible units?
No, 1130 Haas Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Haas Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Haas Cir has units with dishwashers.
