Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1105 Walters

1105 Walters Drive · (785) 320-7579
Location

1105 Walters Drive, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath home featuring a master bedroom. Additional storage in entry way including coat and linen closets. Open concept with large living room and large kitchen. Walk in closet and full shower/tub in master bedroom.2 spacious, front bedrooms, w split plan bathroom in the middle. Washer/dryer hook-ups along with a one car garage make this an ideal home. Home has been newly renovated with fresh paint, updated appliances, and new flooring throughout. Outside, the back patio off the living room provides the perfect place to barbeque with friends and family.
Duplex, single car garage, all appliances included, lawn maintenance included with rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Walters have any available units?
1105 Walters has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Walters have?
Some of 1105 Walters's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Walters currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Walters isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Walters pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Walters is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan.
Does 1105 Walters offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Walters does offer parking.
Does 1105 Walters have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Walters does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Walters have a pool?
No, 1105 Walters does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Walters have accessible units?
No, 1105 Walters does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Walters have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Walters has units with dishwashers.
