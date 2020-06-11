1105 Walters

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Three bedroom, two bath home featuring a master bedroom. Additional storage in entry way including coat and linen closets. Open concept with large living room and large kitchen. Walk in closet and full shower/tub in master bedroom.2 spacious, front bedrooms, w split plan bathroom in the middle. Washer/dryer hook-ups along with a one car garage make this an ideal home. Home has been newly renovated with fresh paint, updated appliances, and new flooring throughout. Outside, the back patio off the living room provides the perfect place to barbeque with friends and family.

Duplex, single car garage, all appliances included, lawn maintenance included with rent