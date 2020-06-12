Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

109 Hackberry Available 09/01/20 Spacious East Manhattan home! Schedule your Virtual Tour Today! - Monthly Rent: $1,350

Unit: Single family home

Year built: 2006

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: Attached, 2 car garage with openers

Sqft: 1,652



Interior Amenities: Single Family Dwelling for rent located on East side of Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Living room is very spacious with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Master suite has a LARGE walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sinks. Carpet is located in living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room.



Exterior Amenities: Located in quiet neighborhood on East Side of Manhattan. New subdivision. Patio off of kitchen. Large back yard.



Other: Pets allowed. Non Aggressive Dog Breeds. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $300 refundable pet fee. No smoking inside or in garage.



ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.



(RLNE2267502)