All apartments in Manhattan
Find more places like 109 Hackberry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan, KS
/
109 Hackberry
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

109 Hackberry

109 Hackberry Avenue · (785) 320-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

109 Hackberry Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Hackberry · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
109 Hackberry Available 09/01/20 Spacious East Manhattan home! Schedule your Virtual Tour Today! - Monthly Rent: $1,350
Unit: Single family home
Year built: 2006
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Garage: Attached, 2 car garage with openers
Sqft: 1,652

Interior Amenities: Single Family Dwelling for rent located on East side of Manhattan, KS. Open floor plan! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Dining room directly off of kitchen. Living room is very spacious with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Master suite has a LARGE walk-in closet and large bathroom with double sinks. Carpet is located in living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. Linoleum in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room.

Exterior Amenities: Located in quiet neighborhood on East Side of Manhattan. New subdivision. Patio off of kitchen. Large back yard.

Other: Pets allowed. Non Aggressive Dog Breeds. Maximum of 2 pets allowed. $300 refundable pet fee. No smoking inside or in garage.

ATTENTION: The advertising in this post is property of Advanced Property Management, Inc. All email communication for any of our property listings should be in the following format: APMstaffname@advancedpropmanagement.com or rentadvanced##@gmail.com. All phone communication should come from 785-320-7977. For privacy reasons of all current occupant at our listings, all viewings of available listings must be conducted with an Advanced Property Management, Inc. representative. To verify that this listing is available for rent, please reference the Advanced Property Management, Inc. company website, www.advancedpropmanagement.com. Advanced Property Management will only lease to 4 unrelated tenants per property in accordance with the City of Manhattan City Code.

(RLNE2267502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Hackberry have any available units?
109 Hackberry has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manhattan, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Hackberry have?
Some of 109 Hackberry's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
109 Hackberry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 109 Hackberry offer parking?
Yes, 109 Hackberry does offer parking.
Does 109 Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Hackberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Hackberry have a pool?
No, 109 Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 109 Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 109 Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Hackberry does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 109 Hackberry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas State UniversityWashburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity