Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly all utils included garage ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

922 S Madison St Available 06/15/20 Single Family Home - FULLY FURNISHED PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!

This cute home is a great starter for a small family or single individuals! Updates have been made to this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Paint throughout the home. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and connected to the laundry room. The front yard is a really good size and the backyard as well. There is a detached storage garage for extra storage. Pets are welcome upon approval.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4067105)