911 N Garfield Available 05/08/20 Quiet Cul de Sac - This charming 3 bedroom ranch style home is situated towards the end of a quiet cul de sac and is centrally located. Wood laminate floors throughout, an additional room to be used as a dining room or office space & a fully fenced backyard are additional features. The kitchen also houses a stackable washer/dryer.



This home is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE3506690)