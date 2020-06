Amenities

608 Chadwick Ct Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home - This gorgeous very spacious home is now available for rent! The first impression of this home is front porch sitting with the wide open front porch and porch swing. Entering you will find the large living room with decorative fireplace and good size dining room. The kitchen has nice appliances and a pantry as well as french doors to the fully privacy fenced in back yard. Also on the main floor are 2 spare bedrooms and full bathroom for guests. The master is located in the corner of the main level and has its own living space. With a huge master bedroom and high ceilings, 2 linen closets, and a walk in master closet. The laundry space is also located in the master bedroom. The master suite has dual vanity, stand up shower and a huge tub dressed with stone. The basement is located off the kitchen with a secondary spacious family room. There is a bar area for entertaining guests. 1 spare bedroom along with a non conforming are located in the basement with the third full bathroom. This home has a 2 car attached garage. Pets are welcome upon approval. Call us today for your showing! This home will not last long.



