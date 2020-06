Amenities

pet friendly garage

59 Fuller Cir Available 07/10/20 Spacious TownHome - Spanning 3 levels this town-home has all the room you'll need! Included are 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. With lawn care included and a corner unit this one is worth checking out!



Property is pet friendly with appropriate refundable pet deposit.



Please call a Mathis Lueker Property manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your viewing.



(RLNE3613920)