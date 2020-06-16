All apartments in Junction City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

435 W. Chestnut St.

435 West Chestnut Street · (785) 762-2451
Location

435 West Chestnut Street, Junction City, KS 66441

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 435 W. Chestnut St. · Avail. Jul 6

$1,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3084 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
435 W. Chestnut St. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom Cape Cod Home - This beautiful Cape Cod has 4 bedroom (1 in walkout basement), 3 full baths, garages for 3 cars 1 attached, 2 detached), granite counters, automatic sprinkler system, screened back porch and large full growth shade trees. This home has been impecably maintained. Beautiful hardwood floors and top of the line products used throughout the house.Don't miss out on this gem..in historic downtown Junction City, close to shopping, Ft. Riley and the interstate.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have any available units?
435 W. Chestnut St. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 W. Chestnut St. have?
Some of 435 W. Chestnut St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 W. Chestnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
435 W. Chestnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 W. Chestnut St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 W. Chestnut St. is pet friendly.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 435 W. Chestnut St. does offer parking.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 W. Chestnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have a pool?
No, 435 W. Chestnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have accessible units?
No, 435 W. Chestnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 W. Chestnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 W. Chestnut St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 W. Chestnut St. does not have units with air conditioning.
