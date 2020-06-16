Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

435 W. Chestnut St. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom Cape Cod Home - This beautiful Cape Cod has 4 bedroom (1 in walkout basement), 3 full baths, garages for 3 cars 1 attached, 2 detached), granite counters, automatic sprinkler system, screened back porch and large full growth shade trees. This home has been impecably maintained. Beautiful hardwood floors and top of the line products used throughout the house.Don't miss out on this gem..in historic downtown Junction City, close to shopping, Ft. Riley and the interstate.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EZw8V23qAHJ



(RLNE4856050)