Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1607 14th St Pl Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home Great Location - Open floor plan in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. Wood laminate flooring throughout add character to this house & an open floor plan. The washer/dryer also are included in this home. Conveniently located and offering easy access to Ft. Riley ~ don't miss out.



Property is pet friendly for up to 2 approved pets and paid pet deposit.



Call a Mathis Lueker Property Manager at 785-223-5505 to schedule your private showing.



