1108 Oakview Drive Available 07/21/20 1108 Oakview Dr - Beautiful three bedroom, three bath home with attached two car garage. Full basement with additional family room & extra storage space. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a double vanity. Large kitchen with plenty of storage. A deck off the house and very big yard are great spaces for entertainment. Pets allowed with refundable pet deposit.

Call Cornerstone Property Management today for your personal viewing 785.210.2500



(RLNE5851154)