Amenities

air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities

Two Bed, One Bath House In Quiet Area - AVAILABLE NOW! Two bed, one bath house in quiet area. Recently installed high efficiency central heat and air. Stove & Refrigerator provided but not warranted. Large laundry/utility room that could double as office. No smoking. No pets. 12 month lease. $625 deposit; $625/mo. Lawn care and utilities are tenant's responsibility. We require all tenants to purchase and maintain a renter's insurance policy.



(RLNE3434878)