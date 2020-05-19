306 Broadway St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

A roomy 4-bedroom home with a huge yard located in Americus Kansas. Large living room, large family room and a great little sunroom, which opens onto a small back deck! Vaulted ceilings and fans in the home provide a spacious comfortable environment. Each bathroom is naturally lit with skylights. Mature trees in the 150 x 142 ft yard provide plenty of shade. Enjoy cooking at its finest in your spacious kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets, a pantry, breakfast bar, dishwasher, range w/hood, and a built in microwave! Relax in your soaking tub in the master bathroom! The master bedroom definitely has room for that king sized bed.