All apartments in Americus
Find more places like 306 Broadway St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Americus, KS
/
306 Broadway St
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:28 AM

306 Broadway St

306 Broadway Street · (620) 342-8723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

306 Broadway Street, Americus, KS 66835

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
A roomy 4-bedroom home with a huge yard located in Americus Kansas. Large living room, large family room and a great little sunroom, which opens onto a small back deck! Vaulted ceilings and fans in the home provide a spacious comfortable environment. Each bathroom is naturally lit with skylights. Mature trees in the 150 x 142 ft yard provide plenty of shade. Enjoy cooking at its finest in your spacious kitchen with lots and lots of cabinets, a pantry, breakfast bar, dishwasher, range w/hood, and a built in microwave! Relax in your soaking tub in the master bathroom! The master bedroom definitely has room for that king sized bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Broadway St have any available units?
306 Broadway St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 Broadway St have?
Some of 306 Broadway St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Broadway St currently offering any rent specials?
306 Broadway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Broadway St pet-friendly?
No, 306 Broadway St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Americus.
Does 306 Broadway St offer parking?
No, 306 Broadway St does not offer parking.
Does 306 Broadway St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Broadway St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Broadway St have a pool?
No, 306 Broadway St does not have a pool.
Does 306 Broadway St have accessible units?
No, 306 Broadway St does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Broadway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Broadway St has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Broadway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Broadway St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 306 Broadway St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Topeka, KSManhattan, KS
Junction City, KSEmporia, KS
Ogden, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Emporia State UniversityKansas State University
Washburn University
Washburn Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity