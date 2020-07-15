8477 Countrywood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office. Master suite has private bath and shower. Kitchen offers large pantry and corner mount sink. Laminated floors. High efficiency furnace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. Pet negotiable with additional deposit.