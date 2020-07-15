All apartments in Warrick County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

8477 Countrywood Court

8477 Countrywood Court · No Longer Available
Location

8477 Countrywood Court, Warrick County, IN 47630

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ranch with lots of room. Great room has cathedral ceiling and decorative fireplace with custom shelves on each side. This home also features a deck off the kitchen, separate laundry room, and computer room or office. Master suite has private bath and shower. Kitchen offers large pantry and corner mount sink. Laminated floors. High efficiency furnace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. Pet negotiable with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8477 Countrywood Court have any available units?
8477 Countrywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warrick County, IN.
What amenities does 8477 Countrywood Court have?
Some of 8477 Countrywood Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8477 Countrywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
8477 Countrywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8477 Countrywood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8477 Countrywood Court is pet friendly.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 8477 Countrywood Court offers parking.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8477 Countrywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court have a pool?
No, 8477 Countrywood Court does not have a pool.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court have accessible units?
No, 8477 Countrywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8477 Countrywood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8477 Countrywood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8477 Countrywood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
