Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:13 AM

1235 East Dawn Drive

1235 East Dawn Drive · (812) 710-4252
Location

1235 East Dawn Drive, Vigo County, IN 47802

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$435

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side
Stove
Refrigerator
Central Air
Electric Heat

Tenant pays electric, water & sewer

No Smoking

*Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)
Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer

To View This Property:

1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.

2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $435, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $435, Available 3/25/2020

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

