1235 East Dawn Drive

Amenities
Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side
Stove
Refrigerator
Central Air
Electric Heat
Tenant pays electric, water & sewer
No Smoking
*Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)
To View This Property:
1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $435, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $435, Available 3/25/2020
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.