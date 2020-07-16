1235 East Dawn Drive

Amenities

Pets Welcome* at this 1 Bedroom Apartment on South Side

Stove

Refrigerator

Central Air

Electric Heat



Tenant pays electric, water & sewer



No Smoking



*Pets Welcome with additional $250 non-refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)

To View This Property:



1) Email or text your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.



2) Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller Realtors

601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-234-3746

For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $435, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $435, Available 3/25/2020



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.