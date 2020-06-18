610 S 5th - A

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Attention Students!!! Nice sized 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located 5 blocks south of the ISU campus. Nice sized bedrooms. This apartment has beautiful hardwood floors and a newly remodeled bathroom. Also includes a complete new HVAC system with forced air gas heat and air conditioning!



Rent: $550.00



Security Deposit: $550.00



Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewage.



No Pets!



$35 application fee.



Credit and Criminal background check required!



Renters insurance required!



12-month lease.



Call today to schedule your showing!



See all of our available rentals at www.completelandlordsolution.com.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Ave

Terre Haute, In 47807

(812) 561-1760



"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"