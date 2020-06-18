All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 610 S 5th - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
610 S 5th - A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

610 S 5th - A

610 South 5th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Terre Haute
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

610 South 5th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Farrington's Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Attention Students!!! Nice sized 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located 5 blocks south of the ISU campus. Nice sized bedrooms. This apartment has beautiful hardwood floors and a newly remodeled bathroom. Also includes a complete new HVAC system with forced air gas heat and air conditioning!

Rent: $550.00

Security Deposit: $550.00

Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewage.

No Pets!

$35 application fee.

Credit and Criminal background check required!

Renters insurance required!

12-month lease.

Call today to schedule your showing!

See all of our available rentals at www.completelandlordsolution.com.

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Ave
Terre Haute, In 47807
(812) 561-1760

"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana Property Management"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 S 5th - A have any available units?
610 S 5th - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 610 S 5th - A have?
Some of 610 S 5th - A's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 S 5th - A currently offering any rent specials?
610 S 5th - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 S 5th - A pet-friendly?
No, 610 S 5th - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 610 S 5th - A offer parking?
No, 610 S 5th - A does not offer parking.
Does 610 S 5th - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 S 5th - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 S 5th - A have a pool?
No, 610 S 5th - A does not have a pool.
Does 610 S 5th - A have accessible units?
No, 610 S 5th - A does not have accessible units.
Does 610 S 5th - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 S 5th - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 S 5th - A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 610 S 5th - A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 610 S 5th - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E
Terre Haute, IN 47803

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity