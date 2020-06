Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

332 S 19th St Available 08/20/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking. This home has all new light fixtures, interior paint, ceiling fans, new front and back doors, tilt in windows for easy cleaning & a 3/4 basement. There is also a fenced back yard for kids or small dogs to enjoy. The furnace and central air unit were installed in 2016.



(RLNE4748493)