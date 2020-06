Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

1631 S 9th St Available 08/20/20 Three or Four Bedroom Home available in August close to Campus ! - Three or four bedroom, two bath and close to campus. Beautiful hardwood floors thru out. Large living room that could be used as fourth bedroom, and a large dining room. Updated kitchen and baths. Fenced back yard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4058799)