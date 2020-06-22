All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:43 AM

1626 6th Avenue

1626 6th Avenue · (812) 710-4252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1626 6th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$715

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1753 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Home
Fenced Back Yard
Central A/C
Front Porch
Back Deck
Gas Heat

Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer

If you are ready to take a look at this property, you can register to tour the property yourself at any time by clicking the “Enter Property Yourself” on http://bnmrentals.com/schedule-a-showing/.
Please note that if you register yourself you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.
Registration only takes a couple of minutes. You will be provided with a code to our lockbox on the property.
You can also get a code by calling our office at 812-232-9292, email rentals@newlin-miller.com or stop by the office between 8:30 AM and 5:00 PM M-F. You will need a picture ID.
After you viewed the home and returned the key to the box, we will text you to find out if you liked the home. Our leasing agent will be calling you to follow up. We will text you a link to our application.
Enjoy your viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $715, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 6th Avenue have any available units?
1626 6th Avenue has a unit available for $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1626 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1626 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1626 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1626 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1626 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1626 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1626 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1626 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1626 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1626 6th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
