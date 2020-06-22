All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 1527 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
1527 5th Ave
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:04 PM

1527 5th Ave

1527 5th Avenue · (812) 232-9292 ext. 1917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Terre Haute
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1527 5th Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1527 5th Ave · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom Home - Large living room (New Carpet will be installed)
Dining Room or Office (New Carpet will be installed)
Eat-in-Kitchen (New vinyl flooring will be installed)
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Gas Heat
Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewer
No Smoking
No Pets

3 Ways to View This Property

1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.

Enjoy your viewing!

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-232-9292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2575009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 5th Ave have any available units?
1527 5th Ave has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1527 5th Ave have?
Some of 1527 5th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1527 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1527 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terre Haute.
Does 1527 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1527 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1527 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1527 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1527 5th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E
Terre Haute, IN 47803

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity