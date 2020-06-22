1527 5th Ave

Amenities
2 Bedroom Home - Large living room (New Carpet will be installed)
Dining Room or Office (New Carpet will be installed)
Eat-in-Kitchen (New vinyl flooring will be installed)
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Gas Heat
Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewer
No Smoking
No Pets
3 Ways to View This Property
1. Check out keys at our office – M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807. You will need a picture ID.
2. Email your name, phone number, and photo id to rentals@newlin-miller.com or text information to 812-777-8939. We will email/text you back during normal business hours.
3. Self-Register – Click the “Enter Property Yourself”. Please note that if you self-register you will need to place your credit card on file for security and pay a $0.99 registration fee.
Enjoy your viewing!
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-232-9292
(RLNE2575009)