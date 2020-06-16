All apartments in Terre Haute
Find more places like 1309 N 6 1/2 St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terre Haute, IN
/
1309 N 6 1/2 St
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

1309 N 6 1/2 St

1309 N 6th 1/2 St · (812) 232-9292 ext. 1918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Terre Haute
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1309 N 6th 1/2 St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Union Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1309 N 6 1/2 St Available 08/05/19 3 Bedroom Close to Downtown - 3 Bedrooms
Stove
Refrigerator

Tenant to provide own window A/C

Tenant Pays ALL utilities

*Dogs Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Dog Limit)

To View This Property check out keys at our office M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807.
You will need a picture ID.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

(RLNE4884352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have any available units?
1309 N 6 1/2 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have?
Some of 1309 N 6 1/2 St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 N 6 1/2 St currently offering any rent specials?
1309 N 6 1/2 St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 N 6 1/2 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 N 6 1/2 St is pet friendly.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St offer parking?
No, 1309 N 6 1/2 St does not offer parking.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 N 6 1/2 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have a pool?
No, 1309 N 6 1/2 St does not have a pool.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have accessible units?
No, 1309 N 6 1/2 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 N 6 1/2 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 N 6 1/2 St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1309 N 6 1/2 St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1309 N 6 1/2 St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St
Terre Haute, IN 47803
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E
Terre Haute, IN 47803

Similar Pages

Terre Haute 2 BedroomsTerre Haute 3 Bedrooms
Terre Haute Apartments with ParkingTerre Haute Dog Friendly Apartments
Terre Haute Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCharleston, IL
Ellettsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Indiana University-Bloomington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity