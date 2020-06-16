Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1309 N 6 1/2 St Available 08/05/19 3 Bedroom Close to Downtown - 3 Bedrooms

Stove

Refrigerator



Tenant to provide own window A/C



Tenant Pays ALL utilities



*Dogs Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Dog Limit)



To View This Property check out keys at our office M-F, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, at 601 Ohio St. Terre Haute, IN 47807.

You will need a picture ID.



Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Newlin-Miller Realtors

601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807

812-234-3746

For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com



