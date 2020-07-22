Amenities

1201 N 6th St Available 08/26/20 2 Bedroom House w/Attached Garage - Section 8 Welcome! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Attached Garage

Recently Updated

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Central Air

Fenced yard



Small pet welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)



Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer

Tenant responsible for yard



No Smoking



What is pre-leasing? How does that work?

“Pre-leasing” is a process for new potential residents to apply for and pay a deposit on an apartment/home before it is available for viewing. Pre-leasing typically applies to properties that are in the process of vacating (still previous tenant living there) and getting a freshening up in between residents. We do not show an apartment/home until it’s ready for a new resident to move-in.

The advantage to pre-leasing a property is it allows you to secure an apartment/home before anyone else has a chance to do the same. A tour is not available until the property management team has inspected and approved the apartment/home for move-in.

The steps to pre-lease are simple and the same for available properties.

1) A leasing representative will let you know the date that the property is expected to be available and you can discuss your move-in timeframe with them.

2) Complete an application and pay application fees.

3) If approved, we will notify you and require a non-refundable holding fee to hold the property.

4) We will send you a lease to sign after your deposit is received.

If you’re interested in an apartment that is available for pre-leasing, let your leasing representative know.”



