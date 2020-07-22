All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

1201 N 6th St

1201 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North 6th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Union Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1201 N 6th St Available 08/26/20 2 Bedroom House w/Attached Garage - Section 8 Welcome! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Attached Garage
Recently Updated
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Central Air
Fenced yard

Small pet welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 2 Pet Limit)

Tenant Pays Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer
Tenant responsible for yard

No Smoking

What is pre-leasing? How does that work?
“Pre-leasing” is a process for new potential residents to apply for and pay a deposit on an apartment/home before it is available for viewing. Pre-leasing typically applies to properties that are in the process of vacating (still previous tenant living there) and getting a freshening up in between residents. We do not show an apartment/home until it’s ready for a new resident to move-in.
The advantage to pre-leasing a property is it allows you to secure an apartment/home before anyone else has a chance to do the same. A tour is not available until the property management team has inspected and approved the apartment/home for move-in.
The steps to pre-lease are simple and the same for available properties.
1) A leasing representative will let you know the date that the property is expected to be available and you can discuss your move-in timeframe with them.
2) Complete an application and pay application fees.
3) If approved, we will notify you and require a non-refundable holding fee to hold the property.
4) We will send you a lease to sign after your deposit is received.
If you’re interested in an apartment that is available for pre-leasing, let your leasing representative know.”

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
Newlin-Miller Realtors
601 Ohio St, Terre Haute, IN 47807
812-234-3746
For more information visit our website bnmrentals.com

(RLNE5037050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N 6th St have any available units?
1201 N 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 1201 N 6th St have?
Some of 1201 N 6th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 N 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 1201 N 6th St offer parking?
Yes, 1201 N 6th St offers parking.
Does 1201 N 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N 6th St have a pool?
No, 1201 N 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N 6th St have accessible units?
No, 1201 N 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1201 N 6th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1201 N 6th St has units with air conditioning.
