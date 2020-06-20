1006 North 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bedroom 1 bath home located just north of ISU on 9th street This home features hardwood floors, large rooms, updated kitchen, fresh paint,full basement, washer and dryer hookups, storage shed,and more! Call today to schedule your private viewing.



No central air. Tenant is responsible for providing window A/C units.



Rent: $675.00



Deposit: $675.00



Total Move In Cost: $1,350.00



Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewage.



Credit, Criminal, and Eviction check will be conducted.



Pets negotiable.



$35 application fee per applicant.



Complete Landlord Solutions

1400 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, Indiana 47807

(812) 561-1760



