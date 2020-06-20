All apartments in Terre Haute
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1006 North 9th Street

1006 North 9th Street · (812) 561-1760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 North 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47807
The Avenues

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath home located just north of ISU on 9th street This home features hardwood floors, large rooms, updated kitchen, fresh paint,full basement, washer and dryer hookups, storage shed,and more! Call today to schedule your private viewing.

No central air. Tenant is responsible for providing window A/C units.

Rent: $675.00

Deposit: $675.00

Total Move In Cost: $1,350.00

Tenant pays electric, gas, water, and sewage.

Credit, Criminal, and Eviction check will be conducted.

Pets negotiable.

$35 application fee per applicant.

www.completelandlordsolutions.com

Complete Landlord Solutions
1400 Wabash Avenue
Terre Haute, Indiana 47807
(812) 561-1760

"Your leader in Terre Haute, Indiana property management"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 North 9th Street have any available units?
1006 North 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terre Haute, IN.
What amenities does 1006 North 9th Street have?
Some of 1006 North 9th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 North 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 North 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1006 North 9th Street offer parking?
No, 1006 North 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 North 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 1006 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 North 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 North 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
