Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a quiet green neighborhood. Located near Sample across the street from the South Bend Chocolate factory. Updated, solid house with an unfinished full size basement. Nice big fenced yard to hang out in. No garage but plenty of parking on quiet street.

